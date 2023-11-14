Win Clare And The Chocolate Nutcracker Tickets With JoJo

Clare And The Chocolate Nutcracker

You could win four tickets to take the family to Clare And The Chocolate Nutcracker on Saturday, November 25th, 2023 at the Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts. Listen to JoJo this week (11/14-11/17) at 1p for your opportunity to win!

Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker is an urban adaptation of the classic Nutcracker ballet, taking the audience on a magical journey through cultural lands to the Kingdom of Toys.

Orlando Community Arts, Inc. welcomes special guests: TikTok dancers Joe Stylezzz and Elli Stylezzz; Grammy-nominated music educator, director of bands and saxophonist Naomi J. Nelson; and the Jones High School Jazz Orchestra performing with the Jones High School Alumni Community Band.

Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker is written by Beverly Page, Executive Producer/President of Orlando Community Arts, Inc. This production is described as soulful, bold, colorful, exciting, lively and delightful! A holiday treat for the entire family!

Click here to purchase tickets.

Around The World

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. November 14th - November 17th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, (1) listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 . Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to Clare And The Chocolate Nutcracker on 11/25/24 at Dr. Phillips Center . ARV = $158. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group