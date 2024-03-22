Win a Family 4-Pack of Tickets to Aquatica Orlando

Aquatica Orlando

Escape to Aquatica Orlando for a new wave of excitement! Discover why Aquatica Orlando is the #1 Outdoor Water Park in America!

Slide into an underwater world on the All-New Tassie’s Underwater Twist, Florida’s most immersive waterslide! Get fully immersed in wave pools and thrilling slides or relax on a lazy river or under a private cabana.

Listen all week (3/11-3/15) at 1p for your opportunity to win four tickets to Aquatica Orlando!

Visit Aquatica.com for the best deals and offers on tickets, annual passes, and more!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 25th - March 29th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to Aquatica Orlando and a parking pass. ARV = $291.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group