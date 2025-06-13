Win a Family Fun Day From STAR 94.5 and Cricket Wireless

Daddy Daughter Dance

STAR 94.5 and Cricket Wireless have your chance to win a family fun day at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex! Enter below for your opportunity to win four tickets to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/14/25-6/15/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. ARV = $300. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

