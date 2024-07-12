Win Four Tickets to Aquatica’s AquaGlow

AquaGlow

Light up your summer nights at Aquatica Orlando! Experience the all-new AquaGlow, The ultimate neon nighttime swim party! Ride the vibrant waves, float through an electrifying kaleidoscope of colors and immersive light tunnels, or burst into an exhilarating foam party! Groove to high-energy beats throughout the night and indulge in new and delicious culinary menu items.

Don’t miss out on the hottest family event of the summer! AquaGlow at Aquatica, select nights, starting June 7th through September 7th .

Listen all week (7/15-7/19) at 2p for your chance to win a family pack of four tickets!

Get your tickets now at AquaticaOrlando.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 15th - July 19th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to Aquatica’s AquaGlow from Friday, June 7th - Saturday, September 7th. Aquatica AquaGlow is an evening event on specific dates only. Please check for valid dates here. ARV = $219.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

