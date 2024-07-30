Win Four Tickets to Ride the New ‘Penguin Trek’ at SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Penguin Trek

Race through the ice on Penguin Trek at SeaWorld Orlando!

Prepare for the coolest research mission you’ve ever joined! Penguin Trek is an unforgettable indoor/outdoor family launch coaster adventure that takes you on a breathtaking journey through the vastness of Antarctica as you narrowly escape the crumbling hazards of an icy cavern at speeds of up to 43 miles per hour and make the ultimate discovery: a real penguin habitat! With a height requirement of just 42″, it’s the perfect journey for families to share.

Listen all week to JoJo (8/5-8/9) at 12p for your chance to win a family pack of four tickets to ride the new Penguin Trek at SeaWorld Orlando!

Learn More at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. August 5th - August 9th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call on weekdays, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Odds vary. Prize: One family pack of four tickets to SeaWorld Orlando. ARV = $589.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.





