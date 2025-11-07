Win Four Tickets To SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration

The wonders of the sea meet the joy of the holidays at SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration! From underwater discoveries on the all-new Expedition Odyssey ride, to making new friends with Emperor Penguins at Antarctica. Enjoy Sesame Street Land, award-winning shows, ice skating, a colorful parade, and festive new flavors in a winter wonderland filled with millions of twinkling lights.

Real holiday cheer meets unreal wonders at SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration. Select dates now through January 5th!

Listen this week (11/10-11/14) inside the 5p hour for your opportunity to win a family pack of tickets!

*SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration is included with park admission.

Get your tickets now at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. November 10th - November 14th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration + parking pass (Christmas Celebration is select dates now through January 5th and is included with Park Admission). ARV = $589.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group