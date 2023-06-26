Win a Getaway To St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra

You could win a getaway for two to experience St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra!
Listen for the keywords this weekend (7/1-7/4) and enter them below for your opportunity win a prize package that includes:
- 3 days/2 nights accommodations at the Hampton Inn & Suites, Vilano Beach. (Lodging accommodation will be valid for (1) one year, based on availability and may exclude weekends, holidays, and/or special events.)
- $75 dining certificate – The Raintree Restaurant, St. Augustine Historic District
- Two tickets for the Old Town Trolley Tours
- Tickets for two to the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum
- Two tickets for the Historic Tour of the Hotel Ponce de Leon, now home to Flagler College
- Two V.I.P. passes for the St. Augustine Pirate Museum and Colonial Experience at the Colonial Quarter
- Red Boat Water Tours Cruise for two, on either the Dolphin Odyssey & Sightseeing Tour, OR Sunset Cruise
- Complimentary entry for up to eight people at Anastasia State Park, St. Augustine Beach
- Two tickets to the World Golf Hall of Fame
- VIP Tastings Tour for two at City Gate Spirits
- V.I.P. Tour for two of the acclaimed St. Augustine Distillery
Listen inside the following hours for a keyword:
Saturday, July 1st
- 10am-11am
- 12pm-1pm
- 2pm-3pm
- 4pm-5pm
- 6pm-7pm
Sunday, July 2nd
- 1pm-2pm
- 2pm-3pm
- 3pm-4pm
- 4pm-5pm
- 6pm-7pm
Monday, July 3rd
- 10am-11am
- 12pm-1pm
- 3pm-4pm
- 5pm-6pm
- 6pm-7pm
- 8pm-9pm
Tuesday, July 4th
- 10am-11am
- 12pm-1pm
- 3pm-4pm
- 5pm-6pm
- 6pm-7pm
- 8pm-9pm
Immerse yourself in 450 plus years of history in St. Augustine, the nation’s oldest city. Enjoy historic sites and attractions, 42 miles of pristine beaches, memorable dining experiences and a world of arts and culture. Plan your visit at floridashistoriccoast.com.
Must be 21 or older to enter.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. July 1st, 2023 - July 4th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 21+ . To enter, listen for the keyword announcements this weekend (7/1/23-7/4/23) at designated times and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Prize package listed above. ARV = $1,542. The prize is non-transferable and non-assignable with no cash value in lieu of trip accommodations, admissions or meals. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
