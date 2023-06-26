Win a Getaway To St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra

St. Augustine Ponte Vedra

You could win a getaway for two to experience St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (7/1-7/4) and enter them below for your opportunity win a prize package that includes:

Listen inside the following hours for a keyword:

Saturday, July 1st

  • 10am-11am
  • 12pm-1pm
  • 2pm-3pm
  • 4pm-5pm
  • 6pm-7pm

Sunday, July 2nd

  • 1pm-2pm
  • 2pm-3pm
  • 3pm-4pm
  • 4pm-5pm
  • 6pm-7pm

Monday, July 3rd

  • 10am-11am
  • 12pm-1pm
  • 3pm-4pm
  • 5pm-6pm
  • 6pm-7pm
  • 8pm-9pm

Tuesday, July 4th

  • 10am-11am
  • 12pm-1pm
  • 3pm-4pm
  • 5pm-6pm
  • 6pm-7pm
  • 8pm-9pm

Immerse yourself in 450 plus years of history in St. Augustine, the nation’s oldest city. Enjoy historic sites and attractions, 42 miles of pristine beaches, memorable dining experiences and a world of arts and culture. Plan your visit at floridashistoriccoast.com.

Must be 21 or older to enter.

St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra (Lewis Kemper)

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. July 1st, 2023 - July 4th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 21+ . To enter, listen for the keyword announcements this weekend (7/1/23-7/4/23) at designated times and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Prize package listed above. ARV = $1,542. The prize is non-transferable and non-assignable with no cash value in lieu of trip accommodations, admissions or meals. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

