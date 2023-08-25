Win Last Chance Tickets to STAR 94.5′s 2nd Annual All White Party

All White Party

Orlando! It’s time to step out in style with STAR 94.5′s 2nd Annual All White Party Sfeaturing a live performance by R&B legend Alexander O’Neal! The party kicks off on Saturday, September 2nd at 8pm at Legend’s Resto & Lounge on International Drive.

Come looking fly as we’re dishing out $500 for the best-dressed couple dressed in white, with $300 for the runner-up, and $200 for 3rd place.

Hosted by your very own Monica May with DJ Kyle LaRue providing you with the playlist.

Listen this week (8/28-8/31) at 5p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

Tickets are on-sale now! Click here to purchase your tickets. 21 or older event.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. August 28th- August 31st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call on weekdays, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to four (4) winners will be selected for the contest. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of STAR 94.5′s 2nd Annual All White Party tickets at Legend’s Resto & Lounge on Saturday, September 2nd. ARV = $95. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

