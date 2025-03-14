Win The Legends of Laughter Tickets

Legends of Laughter

The highly-anticipated Legends of Laughter Tour is coming to Addition Financial Arena on March 28, 2025. Featuring a diverse range of comedians, including Sommore, Guy Torry, Tight Mike, Lavell Crawford and more! The all-star lineup offers something for everyone to enjoy.

Listen to JoJo this week (3/17-3/21) inside the 2pm hour for your opportunity to win two tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 17th - March 21st. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, listen to Star 94.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 1-844-945-2945 and be designated caller. Odds of winning vary. Official Rules: star945.com. Prize: One pair of tickets to see The Legends of Laughter Tour in at Addition Financial Arena on Friday, March 28, 2025. ARV = $118. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.





