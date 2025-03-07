Win The Legends of Laughter Tickets

Legends of Laughter

The highly-anticipated Legends of Laughter Tour is coming to Addition Financial Arena on March 28, 2025. Featuring a diverse range of comedians, including Sommore, Guy Torry, Tight Mike, and more! The all-star lineup offers something for everyone to enjoy.

Listen to Lorenzo “Ice Tea” Thomas this week (3/10-3/17) during the 4p hour for ‘Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?’ and again in the 6p hour for ‘Black Card Cancelled’ sponsored by Daytona Mitsubishi for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Can’t wait to win? Click here for more ticket information.

are you smarter than lorenzo
STAR94.5

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. March 10th - March 17th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo, listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 1-844-945-2945. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see The Legends of Laughter Tour in at Addition Financial Arena on Friday, March 28, 2025. ARV = $118. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. March 10th - March 17th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter Black Card Cancelled, listen for the cue to call between 6p-7p WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 1-844-945-2945 to participate in the contest to win. The contestant will have :30 to correctly answer 2 out of 3 trivia questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer two questions within 30 seconds, then contestant does not win a prize and WCFB-FM reserves the right to take the next caller to play the game. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Prize: One pair of tickets to see The Legends of Laughter Tour in at Addition Financial Arena on Friday, March 28, 2025. ARV = $118 For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!