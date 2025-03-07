Win The Legends of Laughter Tickets

Legends of Laughter

The highly-anticipated Legends of Laughter Tour is coming to Addition Financial Arena on March 28, 2025. Featuring a diverse range of comedians, including Sommore, Guy Torry, Tight Mike, and more! The all-star lineup offers something for everyone to enjoy.

Listen to Lorenzo “Ice Tea” Thomas this week (3/10-3/17) during the 4p hour for ‘Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?’ and again in the 6p hour for ‘Black Card Cancelled’ sponsored by Daytona Mitsubishi for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Can’t wait to win? Click here for more ticket information.

are you smarter than lorenzo

STAR94.5

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. March 10th - March 17th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo, listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 1-844-945-2945. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see The Legends of Laughter Tour in at Addition Financial Arena on Friday, March 28, 2025. ARV = $118. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. March 10th - March 17th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter Black Card Cancelled, listen for the cue to call between 6p-7p WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 1-844-945-2945 to participate in the contest to win. The contestant will have :30 to correctly answer 2 out of 3 trivia questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer two questions within 30 seconds, then contestant does not win a prize and WCFB-FM reserves the right to take the next caller to play the game. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Prize: One pair of tickets to see The Legends of Laughter Tour in at Addition Financial Arena on Friday, March 28, 2025. ARV = $118 For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group