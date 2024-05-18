Win Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Tickets w/ Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas


Lionel Richie Earth, Wind & Fire

Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas has your ticket hook-up this week! Listen inside the 3pm hour for your shot at scoring two tickets to see Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire in concert on May 31st at the Kia Center.

Be ready to dial the STAR 94.5 contest line at 1-844-945-2945 for your opportunity to win!

Can’t wait to win? Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. May 20th - May 24th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for the cue to call and be the designated caller at 844-945-2945. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Kia Center 5/31/24. ARV = $153.90. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

