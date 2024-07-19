Win Missy Elliott Tickets w/ Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas

You could score a pair of tickets to see Missy Elliott featuring Ciara and Busta Rhymes with special guest Timbaland in concert at the Kia Center on July 30th!

Listen this week (7/22-7/26) inside the 3pm and 5pm hours with Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas for your shot at scoring two tickets to the show. When you hear the cue to call, be ready to call the STAR contest line at 1-844-945-2945 for your chance to win.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 22nd - July 26th, 2024. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for cue to call and be the designated caller at 1-844-945-2945. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to Missy Elliott in concert on July 30th, 2024 at the Kia Center. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

