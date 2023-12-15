Weekend of Winning Music Fest Orlando Tickets

music fest orlando

STAR 94.5 welcomes Keith Sweat, Tank, Trick Daddy, Trina and many more to Orlando for Music Fest Orlando with a day full of music on Saturday March 23rd, 2023 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds! Music Fest Orlando will present a great experience bringing people of all genres together to celebrate life through music, art, and food.

Listen all weekend (12/16-12/17) for key words for your opportunity to win a pair of VIP tickets! When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, December 16th

10am-11am

12pm-1pm

2pm-3pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Sunday, December 17th

1pm-2pm

2pm-3pm

3pm-4pm

4pm-5pm

6pm-7pm

Get tickets at MusicFestOrlando.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. December 16th, 2023 - December 17th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, December 16th and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, December 17th and submit your entry. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One (4) pack of tickets to Music Fest Orlando. ARV = $200. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

