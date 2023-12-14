Win Music Fest Orlando Tickets With Lozenzo

Are You Smarter

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays between 4p-5p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?” sponsored by 1-800-411-PAIN.

This week (12/4-12/15) you could win a pair of tckets to Music Fest Orlando!

STAR 94.5 welcomes Keith Sweat, Tank, Trick Daddy, Trina and many more to Orlando for Music Fest Orlando with a day full of music on Saturday March 23rd, 2023 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds! Music Fest Orlando will present a great experience bringing people of all genres together to celebrate life through music, art, and food.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. December 4th, 2023 - December 15th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, (1) listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to participate in the contest to win. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins , they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of Music Fest 2024 tickets at Central Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 23rd, 2023. ARV = $300. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2022 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!