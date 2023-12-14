Win Music Fest Orlando Tickets With Lozenzo

Are You Smarter

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays between 4p-5p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?” sponsored by 1-800-411-PAIN.

This week (12/4-12/15) you could win a pair of tckets to Music Fest Orlando!

STAR 94.5 welcomes Keith Sweat, Tank, Trick Daddy, Trina and many more to Orlando for Music Fest Orlando with a day full of music on Saturday March 23rd, 2023 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds! Music Fest Orlando will present a great experience bringing people of all genres together to celebrate life through music, art, and food.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. December 4th, 2023 - December 15th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, (1) listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to participate in the contest to win. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins , they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of Music Fest 2024 tickets at Central Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 23rd, 2023. ARV = $300. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

