Win Music Fest Orlando Tickets

music fest orlando

STAR 94.5 welcomes Keith Sweat, Tank, Trick Daddy, Trina and many more to Orlando for Music Fest Orlando with a day full of music on Saturday March 23rd, 2023 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds! Music Fest Orlando will present a great experience bringing people of all genres together to celebrate life through music, art, and food.

Listen all week (11/6-11/10) at 3p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. November 6th - November 10th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of Music Fest 2024 tickets at Central Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 23rd, 2023. ARV = $300. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2022 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!