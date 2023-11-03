Win Music Fest Orlando Tickets

music fest orlando

STAR 94.5 welcomes Keith Sweat, Tank, Trick Daddy, Trina and many more to Orlando for Music Fest Orlando with a day full of music on Saturday March 23rd, 2023 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds! Music Fest Orlando will present a great experience bringing people of all genres together to celebrate life through music, art, and food.

Listen all week (11/6-11/10) at 3p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. November 6th - November 10th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of Music Fest 2024 tickets at Central Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 23rd, 2023. ARV = $300. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

