Win a Night Out and Hotel Stay at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach

Hard Rock Daytona Beach

You could win a night-out including a hotel stay for Valentine’s Day at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach! The prize package includes two tickets for Lovers’ Lane- A Soulful Valentine’s Dance & Dinner Show on Wednesday, February 14th, 2024, that includes a live performance by Billy Buchanan & his Rock ‘n Soul Revue. They’ll perform the best love songs from classic soul artists like Sam Cooke, The Drifters, The Platters, Lionel Richie, Ray Charles, Smokey Robinson, and many more! Plus, hotel accommodations that night at the luxurious Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach!

Enter below now through February 11th, 2024 for your opportunity to win!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. February 6th, 2024 – February 11th, 2024. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 21+. To enter, complete entry form above. One winner will be selected to receive two tickets to Lovers Lane dinner & show at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach on 2/14/24 and hotel accommodations the night 2/14/24. ARV = $400. Winner & guest must be 21 or older. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

