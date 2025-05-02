Win Passes into STAR 94.5’s Soulful R&B Night Starring Kevin Ross

 

Soulful R&B Night

Get ready for an evening of soulful vibes!

You could win two tickets to STAR 94.5’s Soulful R&B Night featuring R&B sensation Kevin Ross-Live! This is a private after-work affair inside the Stanley Steemer Performance Studio at STAR 94.5 on Thursday, May 22nd. Dinner provided by Shake Shack.

Enter below for your opportunity to win tickets to relax after work and vibe with us & Kevin Ross.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. May 2nd - May 18th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter on-line, complete entry form above. Up to fifteen (15) winners selected on-line. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to for a private performance by Kevin Ross at STAR 94.5 located at 4192 N John Young Parkway Orlando 32810 . ARV = $119. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

