Win Passes to MICHAEL—the Brand New Film About the Life and Music of the Iconic Michael Jackson

MICHAEL

Get ready for the story of a legend.

Lionsgate invites you to experience MICHAEL—the brand new film about the life and music of the iconic Michael Jackson, in theaters April 24th.

Be among the first to see it at an exclusive advance screening happening Monday, April 20th at AMC Altamonte!

Just listen this week (4/6-4/10) inside the 2pm hour for your chance to win two passes to the exclusive advance screening hosted by JoJo!

Don’t miss your chance to see MICHAEL before anyone else—only in theaters April 24th.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. April 6th - April 10th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. Be the designated caller at 1-844-945-2945. Up to five (5) winners. Odds vary. Daily Prize: One pair of tickets to an advance screening of Michael at AMC Altamonte starting at 7p. Winner plus one will be on a guest list. Winner and guest must check-in by time provided by WCFB or winner and guest may forfeit their seats. ARV = $40. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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