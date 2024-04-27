Win PJ Morton Tickets With JoJo

PJ Morton

Listen to JoJo this week (4/29-5/3) inside the 11am hour for your opportunity to win two tickets to see PJ Morton on concert! He’s coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on August 10th, 2024.

Can’t wait to win? Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. April 29th - May 3rd. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets for PJ Morton live at DPAC on 8/10/24. ARV = $79. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.



©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!