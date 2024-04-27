Win PJ Morton Tickets With JoJo

PJ Morton

Listen to JoJo this week (4/29-5/3) inside the 11am hour for your opportunity to win two tickets to see PJ Morton on concert! He’s coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on August 10th, 2024.

Can’t wait to win? Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. April 29th - May 3rd. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets for PJ Morton live at DPAC on 8/10/24. ARV = $79. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.









