Win tickets to the 2025 DAYTONA Supercross

From the world-class pyrotechnics and dazzling lights show of rider introductions to the excitement of the course, the atmosphere is different at DAYTONA! Experience all of the high-flying action and side-by-side intensity of Monster Energy AMA Supercross on the most demanding track of the circuit. The high-flying, crowd-pleasing DAYTONA Supercross is a great event for the entire family.

Enter below and answer trivia questions between February 17th - February 28th for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the 2025 DAYTONA Supercross at Daytona International Speedway on March 1st!

For ticket info, visit DaytonaInternationalSpeedway.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/17/25-2/28/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to the 2025 DAYTONA Supercross at Daytona International Speedway on March 1st, 2025. ARV = $120. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

