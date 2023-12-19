Win Tickets to the Advance Screening of The Book of Clarence

The Book of Clarence

The Book of Clarence is a bold new take on the timeless Hollywood era Biblical epic. Streetwise but struggling, Clarence is trying to find a better life for himself and his family, make himself worthy to the woman he loves, and prove that he’s not a nobody. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power and knowledge. The Book of Clarence Official Soundtrack features new music by Jeymes Samuel, JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi and more.

Enter below between now - December 27th for your opportunity to win a pair of reserved seats for an advance screening of TriStar Pictures The Book of Clarence on Thursday, January 4th at 7:30p @ Regal Waterford Lakes.

For more information, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. December 19th, 2023 - December 27th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of reserved seats to advance screening of The Book of Clarence on January 4, 2024 at 7:30pm at Regal Waterford Lakes. ARV = $30. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group