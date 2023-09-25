Win Tickets To The Blues Is Alright Tour

The Blues Is Alright Tour

STAR 94.5 has your cure for the Monday blues! The Blues Is Alright Tour is coming to Addition Financial Arena on Friday, November 3rd with live performances by King George, Tucka, Pokey Bear, Lenny Williams, Chick Rodgers, Theodis Ealey!

Every Monday in October, enter below between September 26th - October 30th for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets for the show!

For show & ticket information, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. September 26th, 2023 - October 30th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form. Up to four (4) winners will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of The Blues Is Alright Tour tickets at Addition Financial Arena on Friday, November 3rd, 2023. ARV = $118. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

