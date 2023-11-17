Win Tickets to Busch Gardens Christmas Town

Busch Gardens Christmas Town

Celebrating the holidays for more than a decade, Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay returns with some of the fan-favorites that guests hold near and dear such as Santa’s North Pole Experience, presented by Coca-Cola, is a unique experience where jolly elves interact with guests as they guide them to see Santa in his workshop. Also returning is Storytime with Mrs. Claus and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Friends at Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland, where guests get to meet and greet the most famous reindeer of all. Other returning entertainment options are:

“Christmas on Ice” – Back by popular demand, this energetic and mesmerizing seasonal show returns to the Moroccan Palace. See amazing thrills on ice and moments of wonder as talented skaters perform to traditional and popular Christmas songs. Multiple showtimes throughout the day.

– Back by popular demand, this energetic and mesmerizing seasonal show returns to the Moroccan Palace. See amazing thrills on ice and moments of wonder as talented skaters perform to traditional and popular Christmas songs. Multiple showtimes throughout the day. “Elmo’s Christmas Wish” – Families are sure to have a jolly good time as they help Elmo realize his Christmas wish! Sing-along, during this festive show featuring appearances by Elmo, Cookie Monster, Rosita, Grover, and Zoe. This show takes place in the Sesame Street Safari of Fun area of the park.

– Families are sure to have a jolly good time as they help Elmo realize his Christmas wish! Sing-along, during this festive show featuring appearances by Elmo, Cookie Monster, Rosita, Grover, and Zoe. This show takes place in the Sesame Street Safari of Fun area of the park. “Three Kings Journey” – The famed journey of the three wise men to Bethlehem is celebrated in this inspiring musical tale. Only during select nights at the Dragon Fire Grill from Nov. 11 through Jan. 7.

– The famed journey of the three wise men to Bethlehem is celebrated in this inspiring musical tale. Only during select nights at the Dragon Fire Grill from Nov. 11 through Jan. 7. “Holiday in the Sky, a Nighttime Spectacular,” presented by Bad Boy Mowers – The evening sky comes to life with a colorful display of festive fireworks choreographed to a soundtrack of classic holiday tunes. This fireworks display will take place on the Festival Field on select event nights.

presented by Bad Boy Mowers – The evening sky comes to life with a colorful display of festive fireworks choreographed to a soundtrack of classic holiday tunes. This fireworks display will take place on the Festival Field on select event nights. Holly Jolly Express – The jolliest and brightest train will transport guests into the celebration as it loops around the park. While on their journey, guests are encouraged to sing-along to favorite songs of the season. All aboard for Christmas Cheer!

– The jolliest and brightest train will transport guests into the celebration as it loops around the park. While on their journey, guests are encouraged to sing-along to favorite songs of the season. All aboard for Christmas Cheer! Character Appearances – Guests will not want to miss the chance to capture memorable photos with special seasonal characters located throughout the park including princesses, lovable snowmen, and many more!

* Christmas Town is included with any daily admission, Fun Card or Annual Pass.

For more information, guests can visit ChristmasTown.com.

