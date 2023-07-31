Win Tickets to Busch Gardens Summer Nights

Busch Gardens Summer Nights

For more than 70 consecutive days, guests can stay longer and play later at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with the return of Summer Nights. Daily from May 26 through Aug. 6, guests can beat the heat while conquering world-class attractions like the all-new Serengeti Flyer, the world’s tallest and fastest ride of its kind, enjoying electrifying limited-time entertainment offerings, and taking advantage of extended summertime park operating hours.

Listen this week (7/31-8/4) at 11a for your opportunity to win a pack of FOUR tickets!

For another opportunity to win, enter below between July 31st - August 4th to win tickets!

*Summer Nights is included with any daily admission, Fun Card or Annual Pass.

For more information, guests can visit buschgardenstampa.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 31st, 2023 - August 4th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, (1) listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 or (2) enter from July 31st - August 4th on the WCFB mobile app or website (www.star945.com) to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected for On Air and One (1) winner will be selected for the mobile app. Odds vary. Prize: One pack (4) of tickets to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Summer Spectacular + parking pass (Summer Spectacular is select dates May 26th through August 6th and is included with Park Admission). ARV = $601.84. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

