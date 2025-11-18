Win Tickets to the Florida Blue Battle of the Bands & Florida Classic

Florida Classic

STAR 94.5 and Florida Citrus Sports want to hook you up with tickets for Classic Weekend!

Before Saturday’s big matchup between Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman at Camping World Stadium, top high school bands from across the country will perform at the highly anticipated Florida Blue Battle of the Bands presented by Publix at the Kia Center this Friday night.

Listen to STAR 94.5 between 10a-3p this week (11/19 & 11/20) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the Florida Blue Battle of the Bands plus a pair of tickets to the Florida Blue Florida Classic! You could catch the Wildcats and the Rattlers take the field at Camping World Stadium this Saturday!

Just listen every hour between 10a-3p for the cue to call, when you hear it dial 1-844-945-2945, and be the correct caller to win a pair of tickets to both events courtesy of Florida Citrus Sports and STAR 94.5!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. November 19th - November 20th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. 1) Be the announced designated caller at 844-945-2945 between 10a-3p. Up to ten (10) winners. Odds vary. All decisions by WCFB-FM are final. Prize: One pair of tickets to Florida Blue Florida Classic on 11/22/25 at Camping World Stadium and one pair of tickets to the Florida Blue Battle of the Bands on 11/21 at the Kia Center. ARV = $150. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

