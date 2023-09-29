Win Tickets To Heart & Soul Music Festival

H&S

Heart & Soul Music Festival is coming to Orlando at Apopka Amphitheater on Saturday, October 14th!

Heart & Soul Music Festival has become a can’t-miss event celebrating African Americanculture with its star-studded music lineups, vendors, health screenings, and educational resources! This festival is a hybrid experience of both the arts and community connection, facilitating social interaction not only within attendees and existing social groups, but also social interactions across demographic boundaries. With performances from Grammy Awards-winning Stephanie Mills with Atlantic Starr, Lakeside, Kenny Lattimore, and Raheem Devaughn.

Listen this week (10/2-10/6) between the 4p hour for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. October 2nd - October 6th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) tickets to Heart & Soul Music Festival on Saturday, October 14th, 2023 at the Apopka Amphitheater. ARV = $160. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

