Win Tickets to the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Glow Party is coming to the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee on May 4th and 5th! Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party brings fans’ favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life including Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Demo Derby™, Bone Shaker™, Bigfoot®, Gunkster™, and introducing the brand new HW 5-Alarm™, the firetruck hero of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks!

Enter below (4/1-4/28) for your opportunity to win four tickets to the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Glow Party!

The Glow Party production features a laser light show, spectacular theatrical effects, dance parties, and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. Fans can also witness a special appearance from a transforming robot, plus the electrifying high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team!

To purchase tickets, click here. Kids tickets start at $10.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/1/24-4/28/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Glow Party at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee on May 4, 2024 at 7:30pm. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

