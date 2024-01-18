Win A Tickets To The Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival

Jazz In The Gardens

Miami’s favorite celebration of music, art and Black culture is back!

The 17th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Festival, which has become the flagship event for the city of Miami Gardens, will make its return on March 9-10 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Day 1: Hosted by comedian Jess Hilarious, will feature performances by Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, Davido, Kirk Franklin, Omarion, Tink and Eric Bellinger. There will be a special DJ set by Kid Capri.

Day 2: Hosted by comedian Ricky Smiley, will be headlined by Maxwell and feature performances from Babyface, Tamia, Jaheim, Marsha Ambrosius, October London, Jeezy and Scarface will also take the stage.

Enter below between January 18th - Febuary 21st for your opportunity to win a pair of 2 GA tickets to the festival!

©2024 Cox Media Group