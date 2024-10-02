Win Tickets to Maverick City Music with Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Maverick City Music returns to Orlando with Tasha Cobbs Leonard and JWLKRS for the Good News Tour on October 30! You could win a pair of tickets to the show from STAR 94.5.

Listen to JoJo weekdays (10/2-10/11) inside the 2pm hour for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets. You can also enter below for another chance to win!

Can’t wait to win? Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/1/24-10/11/24. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. For on-air, listen to Star 94.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 844-945-2945 and be designated caller. Odds of winning vary. Up to eight (8) winners will be selected on-air. For on-line, complete entry form above. Up to two (2) winners will be selected from on-line. Prize: two tickets to see Maverick City Music at Kia Center 10/30/24. ARV = $55. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

