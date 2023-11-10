Win Tickets To The Orlando Comedy Festival

Orlando Comedy Festival

Orlando Comedy Festival is coming to the Addition Financial Arena on March 29th, 2024. You could win a pair of tickets for an uproarious evening with performances by Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Bill Bellamy, Tony Roberts and Special K! With their perfect blend of humor and charm, these world-class comedians each bring their own unique comedic style, offering something for everyone.

Enter below now through Friday, November 17th, 2023 for your opportunity to win two tickets to catch this star-studded lineup of renowned comedians!

Tickets will be available starting with Artist and AMEX presales beginning Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. ET. The general on sale begins Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster.com.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. November 10th - November 17th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to Orlando Comedy Festival on 3/29/24 at the Addition Financial Arena. ARV = $118. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

