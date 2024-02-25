Win Tickets To The Orlando Festival of Laughs

Orlando Festival of Laughs

Orlando Festival of Laughs is coming to the Addition Financial Arena on March 29th, 2024 with performances by Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Bill Bellamy, Tony Roberts and Special K! With their perfect blend of humor and charm, these world-class comedians each bring their own unique comedic style, offering something for everyone.

Listen all week (2/26-3/1) at 12p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Feruary 26th - March 1st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to Orlando Festival of Laughs on Friday, March 1st, 2024 at the Addition Financial Arena. ARV = $118. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

