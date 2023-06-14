Win Tickets To The Osceola County Fair

Osceola County Fair

The annual Osceola County Fair is around the corner! Join the fun from February 10th-19th as we celebrate Osceola County community promoting agriculture, the developmental education, and a safe family-oriented event for all of Central Florida to enjoy!

This year’s fair will be better than ever with so many carnival rides, delicious fair food, animals, free entertainment, free parking, and great times to be had for all.

Listen to JoJo this week (1/30-2/3) at 11a for your opportunity to win four tickets to the Osceola County Fair and qualify for the grand prize upgrade of four season passes!

For another opportunity to win, enter below between January 30th - February 12th to win six tickets and six ride bands!

Visit osceolacountyfair.com for more details.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. January 30th, 2023 - February 12th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, (1) listen for the cue to call on weekdays, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 or (2) enter on the WCFB mobile app or website (www.star945.com) to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected for On-Air, and One (1) winner will be selected for the mobile app. Odds vary. Prize: One pack (4) of Osceola County Fair tickets on-air and one grand prize winner is upgraded to four season passes. On-line winner to receive six general admission tickets and six ride bands. ARV = $32. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

