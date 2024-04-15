Win Tickets With JoJo To See Brian McKnight

BRIAN MCKNIGHT

STAR 94.5 presents Brian McKnight at Hard Rock Live on June 28th! You could score two tickets to see him in concert from STAR 94.5!

Listen this week (4/15-4/19) at 1pm for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

For ticket purchase information, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. April 15th - April 19th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) tickets to see Brian McKnight at Hard Rock Live on June 28th, 2024. ARV = $90. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!