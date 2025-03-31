Win Tickets To See The Commodores At SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival

SW SSFF: The Commodores

Whether you’re a foodie or bringing the whole family, savor delectable bites, refreshing wines, vibrant cocktails, and craft brews at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival! Enjoy your favorite artists live on stage, with concerts every weekend, plus ALL-NEW Friday Night concerts! Exquisite flavors, exhilarating coasters, and extraordinary animal encounters.

Listen to JoJo this week (4/7-4/11) inside the 11a hour for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see The Commodores take the stage on Saturday, April 12th!

For another opportunity to win a pair of tickets, enter below between April 7th - April 11th!

*Please note - SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival concerts are included with park admission.

Check out all of SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Festival concert line up here!

Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. April 7th - April 11th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+ . To enter, (1) listen for the cue to call on weekdays, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 or (2) enter on the WCFB website (www.star945.com) to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected for On-Air, and One (1) winner will be selected for the mobile app. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets for one day admission to SeaWorld and a parking pass. SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival sample lanyards are not included in prize. ARV = $309.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group