Win Tickets To See Diana Ross Live

Diana Ross

The one-and-only Motown legend Diana Ross returns to The BayCare Sound on Sunday, March 16th! Don’t miss her countless chart-topping hits include Stop! In the Name of Love, You Can’t Hurry Love, You Keep Me Hangin’ On, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, and many more!

Enter below between March 6th - March 11th for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 6th - March 11th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Diana Ross at The BayCare Sound on Sunday, March 16th. ARV = $119. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!