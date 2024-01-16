Win Tickets To See Janet Jackson Live at the Kia Center This Summer

Janet Jackson

She’s back!

Janet Jackson is coming to Orlando along with special guest Nelly to perform at the Kia Center on July 20th, 2024. Listen this week (1/16-1/19) at 1pm and 3pm for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Tickets for the Together Again 2024 Tour go on-sale to the general public on Friday, January 19th at 10am. Click here for details.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. January 16th - January 19th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for the cue to call and be the designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to eight (8) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Janet Jackson live at the Amway Center on 7/20/24. ARV = $119.90. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

