Win Tickets to See Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart

Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian, Kevin Hart is coming to Addition Financial Arena on December 19th!

Listen this week (11/12-11/15) at 5p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. November 12th - November 15th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call on weekdays, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to four (4) winners will be selected for the contest. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of Kevin Hart tickets at Addition Financial Arena on Thursday, December 19th, 2024. ARV = $89. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.





©2022 Cox Media Group