Win Tickets to See Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart

Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian, Kevin Hart is coming to Addition Financial Arena on December 19th!

Listen this week (11/12-11/15) at 5p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. November 12th - November 15th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call on weekdays, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to four (4) winners will be selected for the contest. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of Kevin Hart tickets at Addition Financial Arena on Thursday, December 19th, 2024. ARV = $89. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.


©2022 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!