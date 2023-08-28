Win Tickets To See Kirk Franklin in The Reunion Tour

KIRK FRANKLIN

Gospel star Kirk Franklin is bringing The Reunion Tour to Orlando at Addition Financial Arena on Thursday, October 5th! With special guests performances by Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton so you know it’s going to be a night to remember!

Listen this week (8/28-9/1) at 11a & 1p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets and plus another pairto share with family, friends, or whoever!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. August 28th- September 1st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call on weekdays, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected for the contest. Odds vary. Prize: One pack (4) of tickets to The Reunion Tour at at Addition Financial Arena on Thursday, October 5th, 2023. ARV = $128. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.


