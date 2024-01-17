Win Tickets To See Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie is hitting the road with Earth, Wind & Fire again this spring on a run of U.S. tour dates!

They will be making their way back to Central Florida on Friday, May 31st at the Kia Center.

Listen this week (1/17-1/19) from 5p-6p for your shot at winning a pair of tickets!

Tickets on-sale on Friday, January 19th @ 10a.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. January 16th - January 19th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945. Up to three (3) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of tickets to Lionel Richie at Kia Center on Friday, May 31st, 2024. ARV = $113.90 . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group