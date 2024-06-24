Win Tickets To See Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees

Ms. Lauryn Hill + The Fugees

The Celebration Continues as Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees bring the Miseducation anniversary tour to MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday, August 9th!

Listen this week (6/2-6/28) at 12p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 28th at 10a. To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. June 25th - June 28th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call on weekdays, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday, August 9th. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.





©2024 Cox Media Group