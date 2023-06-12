Win Tickets To See Ne-Yo In Tampa

ne-yo

NE-YO is bringing Robin Thicke and Mario along for his ‘Champagne and Roses Tour’ to MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sunday, September 24th.

Listen this week (6/12-6/16) betweren 6p-7p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

For another opportunity to win, enter below between June 12th - June 16th to win tickets!

For ticket purchase information, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. June 12th - June 16th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, (1) listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 or (2) enter from June 12th - June 16th on the WCFB mobile app or website (www.star945.com) to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected for On Air and One (1) winner will be selected for the mobile app. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of tickets to see Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, and Mario at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sunday, September 24th. ARV = $59. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group