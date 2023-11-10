Win Tickets To See Travis Scott Live

Travis Scott

Travis Scott just announced a second leg of his Utopia tour, and he’s coming to Orlando! Enter below for your shot at scoring a pair of tickets to see Travis Scott live at the Amway Center on January 31st, 2024.

Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. November 10th - November 17th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Travis Scott live 1/31/24 at Amway Center. ARV = $115. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

