Win Tickets to see Zapp, Con Funk Shun, Miki Howard, Midnight Starr and Troop in Concert

STAR 94.5′s Heart & Soul Music Festival returns to Central Florida with a star studded line-up: Zapp, Con Funk Shun, Miki Howard, Troop and Midnight Starr performing live! Join us for an evening of music & culture at the Apopka Amphitheater on October 12th, 2024.

All this week, Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas has your opportunity to score a pair of tickets inside the 5pm hour. Listen for the cue to call and be ready to dial 1-844-945-2945 for your opportunity to score two tickets to STAR 94.5′s Heart & Soul Music Festival.

Tickets go-on sale on Friday, August 2nd, 2024 at 10am. Click here for tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 29th - August 2nd. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, (1) listen for the cue to call on weekdays, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 . Up to five (5) winners will be selected for On-Air, Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to Heart & Soul Music Festival at the Apopka Amphitheater on 10/12/24. ARV = $130. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

