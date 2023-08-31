Win Tickets To A Soulful Lunch With October London

October London

Hey family! You could win two invitations to STAR 94.5′s A Soulful Lunch With October London!

This is a private event at our studios-on Monday, Oct. 2nd with lunch and a intimidate performance by recording artist October London on the Stanley Steemer Sound Stage!

Listen this week (9/5-9/8) at 11a for your opportunity to win!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. September 5th, 2023 - September 8th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call on weekdays, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to STAR 94.5′s A Soulful Lunch With October London at the WCFB-FM studios on Monday, Oct. 2nd, 2023. ARV = $25. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

