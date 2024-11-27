Win Tickets To STAR 94.5′s 3rd Annual One Joyous Night With JoJo

One Joyous Night

STAR 94.5′s 3rd Annual One Joyous Night Gospel Concert returns on Friday, December 13th, 2024 at Majestic Life Church in Orlando with the iconic Grammy Award winner Hezekiah Walker performing live! Plus, special guest Stellar Award winner JJ Hairston!

Listen this week (12/2-12/6) inside the 12p hour for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets from STAR 94.5!

Doors open at 6pm on Friday, December 13th at Majestic Life Church located at 821 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811.

We’re asking attendees to bring a toy for kids whose parents are incarcerated-powered by “Angel Tree.”

Special thank you to McCoy Federal Credit Union and Happy Holidays from STAR 94.5!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. December 2nd - December 6th. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, listen to Star 94.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 321-204-7298 and be designated caller. Odds of winning vary. Official Rules: star945.com. Prize: Two tickets to STAR 94.5′s 3rd Annual One Joyous Night Gospel Concert at Majestic Life Church on Friday, December 13th. ARV = $90. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

