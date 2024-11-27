Win Tickets To STAR 94.5′s 3rd Annual One Joyous Night With JoJo

One Joyous Night

STAR 94.5′s 3rd Annual One Joyous Night Gospel Concert returns on Friday, December 13th, 2024 at Majestic Life Church in Orlando with the iconic Grammy Award winner Hezekiah Walker performing live! Plus, special guest Stellar Award winner JJ Hairston!

Listen this week (12/2-12/6) inside the 12p hour for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets from STAR 94.5!

Doors open at 6pm on Friday, December 13th at Majestic Life Church located at 821 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811.

We’re asking attendees to bring a toy for kids whose parents are incarcerated-powered by “Angel Tree.”

Special thank you to McCoy Federal Credit Union and Happy Holidays from STAR 94.5!

To purchase tickets, click here.

HRDB

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. December 2nd - December 6th. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, listen to Star 94.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 321-204-7298 and be designated caller. Odds of winning vary. Official Rules: star945.com. Prize: Two tickets to STAR 94.5′s 3rd Annual One Joyous Night Gospel Concert at Majestic Life Church on Friday, December 13th. ARV = $90. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!