Win Tickets to STAR 94.5’s 4th Annual Mother’s Day Celebration Concert With JoJo

Mother's Day Celebration Concert

Join us for a night of celebrating moms and music at STAR 94.5’s 4th Annual Mother’s Day Celebration Concert starring Grammy, Stellar and Dove Award winner Fred Hammond performing his biggest inspirational hits on Thursday, May 8th at Majestic Life Church in Orlando. Show time is 7pm.

Plus fun contests for mom that include:

Mom sporting the biggest hat to win a $100 Visa gift card for first place. Visit the STAR 94.5 table by 7pm so we can measure your hat! (measured by widest brim)

Best Dressed Mom Contest to win a $100 Visa gift card for first place. (Registration not necessary. Best dress judge will be placed at event entrance).

Best Singer Contest for the mom who can sing her heart out and win a $100 Visa gift card for first place. Competition is limited to the first six moms to register at the STAR 94.5 table by 7pm.

STAR 94.5’s 4th Annual Mother’s Day Celebration Concert is sponsored by BBIF Small Business Solutions and CarePlus Health Plans & Metro Health Primary Care for Seniors.

Listen to JoJo this week (4/28-5/2) inside the 11a hour for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. April 14th - May 1st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen to Star 94.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 1-844-945-2945 and be designated caller. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets in the Senior Section to STAR 94.5’s 4th Annual Mother’s Day Celebration Concert on Thursday, May 8th at Majestic Life Church. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

