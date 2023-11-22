Win Tickets For STAR’s 2nd Annual Concert One Joyous Night

One Joyous Night

Join STAR 94.5 for the 2nd Annual One Joyous Night Gospel Concert featuring a mega performance by eleven time Stellar Award winner Pastor Mike Jr., plus a special performance by Stellar Award winner William Murphy! Bring the family to enjoy a live inspirational concert hosted by Monica May on Friday, December 8th at Majestic Life Church. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Listen this week (11/27-12/1) at 12p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

Tickets are on-sale now. Click here to purchase.

We’re asking you to bring a toy for kids whose parents are incarcerated-powered by “Angel Tree.”

Central Florida, this a perfect celebration for the entire family, and we hope to see you at STAR 94.5′s 2nd Annual One Joyous Night Gospel Concert!

Thank you to event partner McCoy Federal Credit Union.

