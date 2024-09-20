Win Tickets With JoJo To See Tamia & Joe

STAR 94.5

Don’t miss R&B singer/songwriters Tamia & Joe co-headlining tour at Addition Financial Arena on October 19th, 2024. Grab your +1 for a night of soulful melodies and captivating performances.

JoJo has your chance to win two tickets to the show! Listen this week (9/23-9/27) inside the 1p hour for your opportunity to win from STAR 94.5!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. September 23rd - September 27th. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, listen to Star 94.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 844-945-2945 and be designated caller. Odds of winning vary. Official Rules: star945.com. Prize: two tickets to see Tamia & Joe in concert at the Additional Financial Arena on 10/19/24. ARV = $100. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

