You Can Beat Those Holiday Blues by Winning Tickets to The Blues is Alright Tour

The Blues Is Alright Tour

King George, Sir Charles Jones, West Love, Lenny Williams, Ronnie Bell, and 803 Fresh are bringing The Blues Is Alright Tour to Addition Financial Arena on Friday, February 13 for a special Valentine’s Weekend show!

Share with us in the entry form below on “why you would like to win a pair of tickets to the show” this holiday season! You could win two tickets and say goodbye to those holiday blues courtesy of STAR 94.5!

Can’t wait to win? Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. December 12th - December 22nd, 2025. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. One winner will be selected per month in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to the Blues is Alright tour on 2/13/26 at the Addition Financial Arena . ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804

