You Can Buy One Ticket & Get One Free for STAR 94.5’s Mother’s Day Celebration Concert

STAR 94.5’s 4th Annual Mother’s Day Celebration Concert starring Fred Hammond is this Thursday (5/8), and we have a special BOGO offer for you!

You can buy one general admission ticket and get one free! CLICK HERE and use the code STAR.

Join us for a night of celebrating moms and music at STAR 94.5’s 4th Annual Mother’s Day Celebration Concert starring Grammy, Stellar and Dove Award winner Fred Hammond performing his biggest inspirational hits on Thursday, May 8th at Majestic Life Church in Orlando. Plus, special guest Sisaundra. Show time is 7pm.

Plus fun contests for mom that include:

Mom sporting the biggest hat to win a $100 Visa gift card for first place. Visit the STAR 94.5 table by 7pm so we can measure your hat! (measured by widest brim)

Best Dressed Mom Contest to win a $100 Visa gift card for first place. (Registration not necessary. “Best dressed” judge will be at event entrance until 7pm).

Best Singer Contest for the mom who can sing her heart out and win a $100 Visa gift card for first place. Competition is limited to the first six moms to register at the STAR 94.5 table by 7pm.

STAR 94.5’s 4th Annual Mother’s Day Celebration Concert is sponsored by BBIF Small Business Solutions and CarePlus Health Plans & Metro Health Primary Care for Seniors.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!

